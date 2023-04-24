Elderly woman in 'grave' condition after being hit by truck outside West Kelowna Walmart

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

An elderly woman is in “grave” condition after being driven over by a pickup truck outside the front entrance of the West Kelowna Walmart.

Sgt. Greg Woodcox says they were called to the store at 11:05 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

“Upon coming to the scene, the 83-year-old female had suffered substantial injuries and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital in serious, grave condition,” he said.

Witnesses and the driver of the truck being interviewed and an RCMP traffic analyst has been brought in. The incident could turn out to be fatal.

“We’ve secured video surveillance in relation to this incident that, frankly, clearly shows what occurred,” Woodcox said.

“It’s a busy entrance with a lot of older people and just a lot of traffic, and at this point it appears, maybe the attention of the driver isn’t what it should have been and led to this.”

Woodcox said investigators will be sending a report to Crown prosecutors on the file for their consideration.

ORIGINAL: 12 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP is currently on scene in the 2100 block of Louie Drive for a serious traffic incident.

A resident who lives near the Walmart on Louie Dr. tells Castanet there was a large police presence around the front entrance of the store just after 11 a.m. Monday.

"The RCMP is asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice as an investigation has begun," states a news release from RCMP.

Daryl Utigard, who lives nearby, says it appears someone was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. Police, firefighters and paramedics are on the scene.

The Walmart is still open for business but Utigard says he saw one person being taken away in an ambulance with its lights flashing and yellow police tape was placed around an area in front of the store.

"They've got yellow police tape and there's a grey Toyota pickup truck. Police appear to be talking to a couple of elderly people," Uitgard said.

"There is no concern for public safety and an update will be provided at a later time," said a police statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.