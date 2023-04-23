Three car pile-up cleared, Boucherie Road reopens

Photo: Contributed Three vehicles were involved in a collision that blocked Boucherie Road near Ogden Road Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Traffic is flowing again on Boucherie Road near Ogden Road.

A witness who lives near the scene of a three car pile-up says the wreckage has been cleared.

ORIGINAL 4:55 p.m. Traffic will likely have to be diverted around the scene after a three car pile-up on Boucherie Road Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Boucherie Road and Ogden Road.

A witness who lives nearby sent a photo to Castanet showing a black SUV crushed between two smaller cars. There is visible front and back-end damage to the SUV as well as front-end damage to both of the other vehicles.

Emergency responders including a fire truck and ambulance were on the scene.

The witness said it would likely be some time before the wreckage of the three vehicles can be removed and Boucherie Road reopened.