Young Okanagan taekwondo athletes prepare for trip of a lifetime

Photo: Contributed Five athletes from Kees Taekwondo are headed to South Korea in July to compete in the International Children's Games.

A group of young taekwondo athletes from the Okanagan is preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

The five members of the Team Kees Taekwondo (Okanagan) hail from West Kelowna and Lake Country and are fundraising to cover some of the costs of travelling to the 2023 International Children’s Games in Daegu, South Korea in July.

One of their major fundraisers is scheduled for Saturday, April 29. Only about half the tickets have been sold so far for Sips for Kicks at the Lions Hall in Westbank.

“Tickets have been dropped to $50 just to try to help encourage attendance. It includes 10 tasting vendors. We have some really great wineries, distilleries, cideries, and breweries,” says coordinator Kathie Dionne.

Guests will be able to sample the creations of Urban Distilleries, Volcanic Hills Estate Winery, Indigenous World Winery, Lakesider Brewing, Upside Cider, Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Vice & Virtue Brewing Co, Off The Grid Organic Winery, Little Straw Vineyards and Kalala Organic Estate Winery. There will be music, a photo booth, and even shuttle service from Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna.

Several businesses and individuals have also donated items for a silent auction. One-hundred per cent of monies raised will go directly to the athletes

Dionne says they hope to raise enough money to be able to at least cover the cost of the plane tickets for the athletes and their two coaches.

“Just the flights alone, not including anything else, are $23,000,” she says.

She calls it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“All the kids are putting so much pressure on themselves, and they’re starting to really get nervous and have a little bit of anxiety about it. They’re so concerned about doing well, and all of us parents are trying to tell them, don’t worry about how well you do. Do the best you can, but just enjoy the experience because it’s never going to happen again,” adds Dionne.

Tickets to Sips for Kicks are available through Eventbrite, or you can pick them up at Dionne’s business Kakes by Kathie in Kelowna at 2655 Pandosy Street, in Lake Country at Kees Studio at 11852 Highway 97, or in West Kelowna at Kees Studio at 2109-C Louie Drive.