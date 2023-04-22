West Kelowna teen missing, RCMP asks for public help

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jordin Tom was last seen on the evening of April 21, 2023 when she left her home to go for a walk.

Jordin is known to utilize public transit and is described as an Indigenous female, 5’9, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a pink shirt and black cargo pants.

If you are Jordin or know of her whereabouts immediately call 911 and reference West Kelowna RCMP file number 2023- 21390