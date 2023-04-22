SUV's dangerous pass on Westside Road caught on dashcam

A local woman had some choice words for the driver of an SUV who made a dangerous pass on Westside Road Friday evening.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, was driving north near Raymer Bay Friday just before 6 p.m., when a white Cadillac Escalade pulled out from behind her and passed her and a travel trailer on a blind corner.

“It's just so dangerous ... people die on that road all the time,” she said.

The woman has lived on Westside Road, north of West Kelowna's Highway 97, since 1986 and has driven the winding narrow road many times.

She says the road is getting busier as summer approaches and there are plenty of motorcycles and tourists frequenting the area.

“It's not the first time I've seen that, I'm just waiting for someone to get taken out,” she said. “It happens a lot.”

She said she contacted the RCMP, but they were unable to do much about the incident.