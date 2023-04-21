211994
209617
West Kelowna  

Mudslide results in minor damage to one home, West Kelowna Fire Rescue says

Minor damage from slide

- | Story: 422714

One home received minor damage after a mudslide in Casa Palmero Park, according to West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

Lionel Bateman, assistant fire chief, said in a statement Friday evening that firefighters had responded to the report of a mudslide in the park.

Bateman said upon arrival, crews found one home had been impacted by the slide.

“The home has minor damage,” Bateman said, noting there was water and mud in the garage.

“The slide originated from Hillsborough Road above. An irrigation line had been running saturating the ground, causing the slope to release.”

Bateman said the irrigation line has been isolated, and the slope is stable at this time.

“No structural damage has been noted,” he said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News