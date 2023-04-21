Wood carvings bringing happiness to seniors in West Kelowna

Photo: Jack Proseilo

The Kelowna Wood Carving Club is helping put smiles on seniors' faces at the Brookhaven Nursing home in West Kelowna.

Back in February, the club started making what they call "comfort birds."

"You take the bird and as long as you're rubbing it, your worries are less. If you've got stress, you stroke the bird and your cares will fade away," said organizer Jack Proseilo.

Proseilo says he approached Brookhaven to see if they would get on board.

"We were met with a positive yes. We started working on a target of 100 birds, and Thursday we delivered 110. In the next few days, Brookhaven will have the tree up and adorned," he said.

The Kelowna Wood Carving Club has roughly 20 members that meet every Thursday at the West Kelowna Senior Centre.

"One of our members, Norm Taylor, contributed in excess of 30 birds. Our idea sprang from an article in Woodcarving Illustrated, where two carving clubs got together and decorated a tree with Christmas ornaments at a hospice," Proseilo added.

Each of the birds is handcrafted and uses wood made from bass, butternut, spruce, red cedar, mahogany, sapele, oak, walnut, and cherry.

"Once they get it up, it should be really spectacular to see," Proseilo added.