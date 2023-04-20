Pancake breakfast and community cleanup Saturday in Shannon Lake

Photo: Contributed

A community cleanup and pancake breakfast is taking place this weekend in West Kelowna.

Organized by the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association and Westbank Lions Club, the public is invited to Kinsmen's Sports Park Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The SLNA is excited to partner with the Westbank Lions to help strengthen the bond between our residents in our community. We are all neighbours and it is always great to attend events like a pancake breakfast,” said neighbourhood association president Tom Groat.

The event also takes place on Earth Day and will help “raise awareness of the need to protect the environment and show pride in our community.”

In addition to the pancake breakfast, the City of West Kelowna recreation department will be there for additional fun for kids.

The morning will wrap up with community members being encouraged to help clean up the community they love. Garbage bags and city dumpsters will be available.