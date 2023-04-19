Weekly Coffee with a Cop taking place in West Kelowna on Thursday

Photo: Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna RCMP is taking Coffee with a Cop to West Kelowna on Thursday.

Officers will be visiting Kekuli Café Coffee located at 3550 Carrington Road.



RCMP members will be sipping a cup of java from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and sitting with members of the public who are encouraged to ask questions about local policing issues in their own backyard.

The main purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public.



“This is our first event in West Kelowna,” says Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We have had some great interactions with our Coffee with a Cop series and we are looking forward to chatting with even more people on Thursday, plus we are buying the coffee.”



This is an opportunity to ask a police officer any question you have when it comes to local policing.

Police say no question is off limits.