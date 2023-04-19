Police watchdog investigates West Kelowna arrest that resulted in 'serious injuries'

Photo: Contributed

B.C.'s independent police watchdog is investigating an incident in West Kelowna from earlier this year that left a suspect with serious injuries.

In a notice released Wednesday morning, the Independent Investigations Office of BC disclosed it's looking into the RCMP's arrest of a man on the evening of Feb. 28, 2023, following an alleged hit-and-run.

Police initially received a report of the crash involving a black pickup truck near the intersection of Elliott and Gossett roads at about 8:15 p.m. Police located the suspected driver nearby and arrested him, but the suspect sustained “serious injuries,” according to the IIO.

The IIO says the day after the arrest, police “became aware that the injuries may meet the IIO’s threshold of serious harm,” and they notified the IIO.

During a preliminary investigation, the agency has determined the man's injuries meet the definition of “serious harm.”

“The IIO investigation continues and will examine the details of what occurred during the arrest to determine whether any officer may have committed an offence,” the IIO says in its press release.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, to determine if any officers' actions or inaction resulted in the injuries.