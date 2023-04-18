West Kelowna RCMP asking for help in locating missing man

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

West Kelowna RCMP say they received a report that 33-year-old Justin Alden went missing on April 16.

RCMP say Alden had departed his home the day before in the early morning with a borrowed black Ford Ranger with license plate G68377.

He has not been seen since.

Police say Alden has not shown up at work or been in communication with friends or family, which they say is highly unusual.

If you know Alden's whereabouts or have any information, you're asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 and reference file 2023-20150.