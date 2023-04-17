City of West Kelowna gathering feedback on future of community

Photo: Colin Dacre

What should the City of West Kelowna be focusing on?

The municipality is seeking feedback from residents on city council’s draft strategic priorities that will guide the city’s investments, resources and energy over the next four years.

“Our new Council for the 2022 – 2026 term is eager to hear from the community as we set the course for this term,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “These priorities derive from the community and we couldn’t get to where we are today without their continual input."

The city is holding an open house on April 26 to gather input or are collecting feedback online at OurWK.ca. Priorities include growth, infrastructure, community strengthening and safety.

In addition to seeking public input into Council’s draft strategic priorities, the second initiative includes hearing from stakeholders and the public about what’s most important to them in establishing a proposed Economic Development Corporation in West Kelowna.

“Key economic growth opportunities are ahead and a third-party Corporation to strategize, attract and retain large and sustainable businesses, new development opportunities and expanded local employment is a priority that Council is really looking forward to hearing from the community about,” says Milsom.

Information about the role and function of the proposed Corporation and other details will be available at the April 26 open house and online at OurWK.ca/ec-dev.

The April 26 open house will also include information about the construction of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway that begins next month. The project team will have illustrations, construction and traffic management plans, phased scheduling information and other look-ahead details to assist residents, businesses and visitors before and during construction.

“Once built, the Boucherie Multi-Use Pathway will provide safer and enjoyable travel for those who walk, stroll and roll on Boucherie Road from Ogden to Green Bay Roads, but the public must know how important it will be to slow down and expect travel delays during construction,” says Mayor Milsom.

"That stretch of Boucherie Road must be regarded as a destination for locals and visitors, and not a thoroughfare for commuters."

The drop-in open house will take place April 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club (4111 Gellatly Road).