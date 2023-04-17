Colour your Spring at the West Kelowna ?Art Exhibition

Photo: Contributed

The city of West Kelowna is encouraging residents to take in the works of local artists at the West Kelowna Spring Art Exhibition.



Admission to the event is free and approximately 20 artists will be on hand to showcase their paintings, pottery, metal works and wood carvings. Most of the artwork is available for purchase.



The exhibition will take place at 2466 Main Street on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and

Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



New this year, guests can register to take part in one of the onsite Art in Action workshops, hosted by the artists.

Mug glazing will take place Saturday, April 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and is $20 per person.

Sculpture is Saturday, April 22 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and is $20 per person.

Mexican tooling foil art is Sunday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and is $30 per person.



Pre-registration for the Art in Action workshops is required by April 18, either online at westkelownacity.ca/recreation or by calling 778-797-8800.