Police have surrounded a West Kelowna home Saturday

Photo: Contributed RCMP officers have closed off Nancee Way in West Kelowna.

Police have closed off West Kelowna's Nancee Way Saturday afternoon for what appears to be a standoff at a nearby home.

A witness in the area says RCMP and Emergency Response Team officers first arrived in the area, near Highway 97 and Westside Road, just before 2 p.m.

Police appear to be targeting a particular home, and the witness says officers are trying to communicate with the occupants using a loudspeaker.

“It sounds like they're going to breach the house soon,” the witness said.

Officers have closed off Nancee Way at Spland Road.