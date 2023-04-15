Police have surrounded a West Kelowna home Saturday

Photo: Contributed
Police have closed off West Kelowna's Nancee Way Saturday afternoon for what appears to be a standoff at a nearby home.
A witness in the area says RCMP and Emergency Response Team officers first arrived in the area, near Highway 97 and Westside Road, just before 2 p.m.
Police appear to be targeting a particular home, and the witness says officers are trying to communicate with the occupants using a loudspeaker.
“It sounds like they're going to breach the house soon,” the witness said.
Officers have closed off Nancee Way at Spland Road.