Growing police presence has surrounded a West Kelowna home Saturday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 5:38 p.m.

A nearby neighbour tells Castanet things are now quiet on West Kelowna's Nancee Way after what appeared to be a police standoff between RCMP and someone inside a home in the neighbourhood.

The neighbour says while they didn't see anything or anyone get arrested, they could hear the police telling someone to drop their weapon and exit the house with their hands up.

According to the neighbour, the police have now left the neighbourhood and things seem to have returned to normal.

Castanet has reached out to West Kelowna RCMP for comment and will update the story when information becomes available.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

The police presence outside of a home in West Kelowna continues to grow on Saturday.

A witness in the area said he saw a large police presence coming home from work. When they walked by again later in the afternoon, more police cars and heavily armoured vehicles were arriving on scene.

"Three black SUVs came by with cops in them and they all had balaclavas on and body armour," the witness said.

They added that multiple officers appear to be carrying large assault rifles.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Photo: Contributed RCMP officers have closed off Nancee Way in West Kelowna during a standoff Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 2:10 p.m.

Police have closed off West Kelowna's Nancee Way Saturday afternoon for what appears to be a standoff at a nearby home.

A witness in the area says RCMP and Emergency Response Team officers first arrived in the area, near Highway 97 and Westside Road, just before 2 p.m.

Police appear to be targeting a particular home, and the witness says officers are trying to communicate with the occupants using a loudspeaker.

“It sounds like they're going to breach the house soon,” the witness said.

Officers have closed off Nancee Way at Spland Road.