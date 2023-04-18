Julia's Junction will the the beneficiary of this year's Taste of India

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of Julia's Junction, an inclusive playground under construction in West Kelowna, are close to meeting their fundraising target.

Melissa Grassmick, who spearheaded the effort to build the playground says they have raised a little more than $810,000 to date with an expected budget of $830,000.

"To help us close the gap, the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club has generously offered to donate funds from their upcoming 'Taste of India' event to Julia's Junction," Grassmick says.

The popular annual event, which includes dinner, dancing and an auction, will take place Friday, May 5 at the Westbank Lions Hall.

Tickets are $100 per person or you can become an event sponsor which includes a table of eight for $1,000.

Julia's Junction is a playground designed to accommodate all abilities and disabilities, whether physical, social, emotional, or cognitive, as well as friends and family of those with disabilities.

It's named for Grassmick's daughter Julia who requires a wheelchair to get around.

Ground was broken on the playground at Westbank Town Centre Park last month.

Playground equipment installation is set for early May followed by surfacing installation, final cleanup and the grand opening.