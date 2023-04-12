Tea house proposed for farmland in West Kelowna

Photo: Inartifex Design

If the Agricultural Land Commission says yes, a tea room could be the next venture to grace the Boucherie Road Wine Trail.

Council Tuesday voted 5-1 to approve the non-farm use application for the proposed tea room.

Since the 0.2 hectare parcel of land is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, a final decision on the application will be made by the ALC.

The property was subdivided two decades ago as part of a home site severance. The remaining four hectare is being farmed while staff say the severed property currently includes a single detached home and detached garage.

The staff report says there is no evidence agricultural activity has occurred on the property.

The applicant is proposing to demolish the existing house and garage and replace it with a two-storey Victorian-style structure with pergola, a small garden and greenhouse to grow items for the tea house.

While it would primarily would offer formal tea servings, the owner told council she envisions programs such as a weekly mommy-and-me sitting, a partnership with nursing homes and a potential "food stop" for wine tours along the wine trail.

"I think this is a perfect example of culinary tourism," said Coun. Tasha Da Silva in supporting the application.

"It's a quaint tea room restaurant surrounded by vineyards. The owner intends to cultivate a small culinary garden for the tea room use."

With as many as 12 wineries already operating along the wine trail, Coun. Garrett Millsap says the proposal is something "unique and different" for the community.

"I think it fits the form and character of the neighbourhood. We see the Hatching Post directly across the road that is a one-of-a-kind building," said Millsap.

"This will enhance it by adding a Victorian-style building across the road from a saloon."

Coun. Rick de Jong was the lone dissenting voice on council, saying he is concerned with the precedence it could set.

"I commend the novel idea of the applicant...unfortunately for me if it were anywhere but on ALR land I would embrace it," he said.

"I am very concerned about the precedence being set. I don't see the tea house as anything more than a commercial restaurant."