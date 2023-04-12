West Kelowna council give approval to preliminary list of city priorities

Photo: City of West Kelowna Infrastructure investment, such as the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, is one of West Kelowna council's top priorities.

West Kelowna city council has unanimously adopted its preliminary list of strategic priorities.

Presented as a "strategic area of focus," the list of four priority areas includes investment in infrastructure, the pursuit of economic growth and prosperity, strengthening the community and fostering safety and well-being.

Allan Neilson principle at Neilson Strategies, who presented the the report to council Tuesday, says the four pillars that make up the the areas of focus are the same as the last few iterations from the previous council.

Under each of the four main pillars are more detailed plans, projects and areas of focus.

The city will now go to the public for feedback the weeks of April 17 and 24. An open house is set for Wednesday, April 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club.

"We have a busy four years ahead of us," Mayor Gord Milsom told his council colleagues.

"I encourage residents to participate in the process of giving us feedback. These are all important priorities to move our community forward in a positive way."

Coun. Rick de Jong said he was happy with the priority list as presented and is eager to take it out to the public for their input.

Once the public have their say a final draft including that input will be presented to council for adoption.