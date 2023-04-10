West Kelowna Fire Department captain calls it a career

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna Fire Department

After 23 years of serving West Kelowna, fire fighter and Captain Todd Moore has officially retired.

Capt. Moore had his last day on Sunday.

According to the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association, Capt. Moore joined The Westside Fire Rescue as one of the first full time fire fighter back in 2000.

"He was someone passionate, hardworking, and strived to be the best he could be for his community. Captain Moore’s work ethic and experience helped flourish this department into what it is today. Congratulations Captain Todd Moore on your retirement," the fire Department shared on social media.

Members on his team say Moore's true legacy is in the firefighters he has mentored over his career.