West Kelowna RCMP help give back to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Contributed

Members of the West Kelowna RCMP, as well as some of their community partners, got together this weekend to collect food donations in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event was initiated by the Loss Prevention Officers working at the Real Canadian Superstore and took place on Louie Drive in West Kelowna on April 8, 2023.

RCMP officers were joined by several Westbank Law Enforcement bylaw officers, RCMP volunteers and employees of the store.

Hundreds of items were donated by shoppers.

West Kelowna RCMP says that through knowing the communities generosity, the police officers had traded their regular police cruiser for a marked police van, which allowed them to collect and deliver all the items to the local food bank.

"We are grateful to have been invited to this event and will continue to support our community partners and those in need,” said Corporal Judith Bertrand of the West Kelowna RCMP.