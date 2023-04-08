City of West Kelowna preparing local parks for opening

Photo: City of West Kelowna

As spring arrives and temperatures rise, the City of West Kelowna is preparing its outdoor spaces for residents to enjoy.

City crews are working across the municipality, improving parks and playgrounds, opening sports courts and athletic fields, and continuing street sweeping efforts.

By April 15, the city aims to have several facilities prepped and reopened, including athletic fields, Boucherie and Lakeview pickleball and tennis courts, beach volleyball courts, the skatepark, and seasonal restrooms and portable washrooms.

Families can look forward to the Kids Care Spray Park at Westbank Town Centre Park reopening in mid-May.

Throughout the spring and summer seasons, park-goers may encounter temporary closures in certain areas as city crews conduct ongoing cleaning, maintenance, and repairs. These efforts include maintaining playgrounds, mowing and trimming weeds, fixing and resetting irrigation systems, re-sodding, overseeding and fertilizing sports fields, installing banners and hanging flower baskets, cleaning and maintaining the Multi-sport Dome, and trimming trees.

The City of West Kelowna is encouraging residents to enjoy the warmer weather while remaining mindful of the crews working to maintain and improve these public spaces.