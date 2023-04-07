Westside barbershop back in business after December flood

Photo: Beata Bogdan Razorback Barbers was damaged when a pipe burst during extreme cold last December.

A West Kelowna barbershop is open again, months after the business was flooded by a burst pipe.

Beata Bogdan of Razorback Barbers, at 1-2411 Drought Road, says the flood happened during the cold snap last December.

“There was a main pipe for the building [that burst] just three days before Christmas because of the cold. It was like -25 C,” said Bogdan.

The water came into the shop from an adjoining property, damaging the floor and walls.

“The whole building was affected, but our place was affected the most because we were the closest to this pipe,” she explained.

Bogdan is still sorting out the insurance claims but says renovations are complete and they are back in business.



Razorback employs four barbers and has been in business in West Kelowna for seven years.