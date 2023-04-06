Bovine action on West Kelowna streets as bull runs loose

Photo: File photo

A bull ran loose in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna Wednesday night.

As many as four people on foot and in trucks and a cowboy on horseback chased down the animal for up to two hours as darkness began to fall, witnesses say.

Police were also called in to try and catch the bovine.

Witnesses say the animal was finally directed back to its farm, but not before it ran almost as far as the West Kelowna SuperStore.

"Very scary and situation for many people involved, especially the animals. Someone could've been seriously hurt, thank goodness that was not the case," says Jen Sanderson.

"The whole thing was about two hours long, the cow just kept getting away ... the cow just kept running.

"It was dark and dangerous, people were screaming, one woman was driving on the sidewalk to protect the horse and rider to find the cow."

Bystanders intrigued by the action "made the scary situation a little bit more complicated," says Sanderson.

"Thank goodness nobody was hurt and the cow was finally lured back into his field."