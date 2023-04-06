Can West Kelowna densify while preserving neighbourhood character?

Photo: Colin Dacre West Kelowna

A West Kelowna councillor says conversations around how to bolster density and create gentle infill opportunities will be ongoing as the city looks to finalize its new official community plan.

Coun. Jason Friesen said council wants to consult with city residents about how density can be incorporated into West Kelowna neighbourhoods.

“We do have a lot of neighbourhood character, and that's one of the things that makes West Kelowna very unique,” Freisen said.

“So in an ideal world, we would have the opportunity to discuss this as part of our public consultation through the OCP amendments. And I think that’s where we need to go with it first.”

Friesen, along with city CAO Paul Gipps, attended a panel discussion during the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit on Tuesday, where planners from Coquitlam, Victoria and Saanich discussed how their communities had incorporated gentle densification.

The discussion came a day after the province released its Homes for People strategy, which, among other measures, included plans to upzone single family lots in communities across the province, allowing the development of townhomes, duplexes, and other types of more affordable housing.

During the panel, Jessica Brooks, executive director of planning and land use management for the provincial ministry of housing, commented on the Homes for People plan.

She said the province is looking at select communities across the province, allowing zoning for up to four units depending on the lot size, and in some instances, up to six units for properties in good proximity to well-serviced transit.

Brooks said many neighbourhoods in B.C. are structured to facilitate single family homes, which are “increasingly less attainable.” She noted townhouses, row houses and houseplexes can fit easily into existing communities and help to retain neighbourhood character.

“The single family neighbourhoods are great, and there's a lot to really like about them, and to try and retain. And I think that that's an important consideration when you think about this kind of density,” Brooks said.

During the panel, Andrew Merrill, a director from the City of Coquitlam, discussed how zoning regulations were approved to allow for missing middle housing, noting the city’s approach involved neighbourhood consultation and the development of stock fourplex and triplex designs.

Merrill said groups of neighbours were petitioning the city to change their land use, noting it had less to do with altruism and “more to do with the insane land prices in Metro Vancouver.”

Gipps said he believes West Kelowna residents might be watching the province’s recent announcement, wondering if there’s a housing project that could be piloted in their own neighbourhood.

"Maybe they'll come to council with, ‘Can I do a pilot project? If I get my neighbours together, could we do a pilot project in one of our neighbourhoods?’” Gipps said.

“I think that's if it's driven from the grassroots, from the people, the community up to council, it’s probably easier.”

Gipps said he felt the panel discussion held some good ideas, adding he appreciated looking at the strategies presented by staff from Coquitlam and Victoria.

“I looked at some of the drawings that they had for some of their units they put on one lot, I thought they were very unique and well done,” Gipps said, noting he’d like to steer his staff to look at some of these examples.

“That’s sort of the thing that I think people would love to see, is what's it going to look like, rather than what's it sound like.”

According to West Kelowna’s draft OCP, the city will need to bolster its housing stock by 5,400 units over the next two decades to accommodate its growing population.

“We do know we need the housing, we do have a lot of large lot opportunities. But it is something that we would want to, as a council, explore,” Friesen said.

He added the province’s housing announcement was still new, and hasn’t yet been discussed by council.

“I think we have a lot of opportunity without disrupting too much of the existing character. We would explore that first,” he said.

“We would also want to explore and advocate with the province on how are they going to support us when we do this increase in density, because a lot of our infrastructure is old. And we would need the support to upgrade.”

Gipps said as part of the OCP amendment process, staff are preparing to bring ideas forward to council which would help address the amount of housing needed to grow.

“We're going to bring all these different options to council as part of a discussion. How do you want to move forward with density? How do we want to address all these people coming to our community?” Gipps said.

“Then we'll give that to council, and then council decides.”