RDCO wants feedback on future vision for Kalamoir Park

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is seeking feedback on changes proposed for Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna.

The new design concepts include a revamped parking area and upgrades to two of the key trails in the park.

"Share your thoughts as the Regional District develops a new management plan for the 27.6-hectare waterfront park," said a news release from the RDCO.

The local government is taking comments online until April 29.

There will also be an opportunity to share your thoughts on the draft designs in person on Sunday, April 16, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Staff will be at the park, just north of the Collens Hill Rd. waterfront parking area, to hear your thoughts.

The regional district will use the new plan to guide the management of Kalamoir Regional Park over the next 20 years with a focus on:

Trail and parking improvements

Promoting wildlife habitat conservation

Enhancement of neighbourhood access

Signage such as park boundaries, directional and cultural/environmental information

More than 51,000 people visited Kalamoir Regional Park in 2021.