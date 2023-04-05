West Kelowna resident falls victim to car VIN report scam

Photo: Chrissy Marston

A West Kelowna resident is sounding the alarm after she says she and her husband were targeted by scammers.

Chrissy Marston says she had eight people reach out to her after she posted her blue 2019 Ford Mustang for sale, and all eight people were adamant the couple pay for a vehicle report before even inquiring about the car.

"[The guy] interested said, 'Oh, you need a VIN report,' and my husband said ok. He said there was a really good company called Vortex, and so he pays $41, gets the report done, and the guy says he will come at 7 p.m. He didn't show up."

Marston says, in the meantime, the couple received seven other inquiries insisting on different vehicle reports.

"We said we got the report. They would say, 'No, that's not a very good company,' and they were sending us texts of where we should go. One of them was $156. One guy said, 'I will pay you back for the report, just get it and I will come up from Merritt,' and I was wondering what was wrong with our [initial] report."

Marston said she started to grow suspicious when the texts became more and more insistent, and people became very pushy.

"I go online and apparently Alberta has been really, really hit with this. I wrote back to people saying, 'Obviously you are a scam. If you were really interested, you would come and see the car, not focus on a report.'"

"They send you a link, and then they have your credit card and your banking [information]. If you see the report... I could do it."

Marston says the biggest concern wasn't the purchasing of the report, but the fact that the person inquiring now had their credit card information.

The couple says they were forced to cancel their credit cards.

"People need to know. We fell hook, line, and sinker. We called the police, and they said it is a civil matter. We are watching our bank accounts left, right, and center."

"If we have been dumb, can you imagine how many other people have been dumb? The reports are anything from $41 to $219. You just feel violated that they have your account details. If it gets out there, then people will know about it. We are embarrassed," she added.

According to the Better Business Bureau, while an interested buyer may want a VIN report prior to purchasing your vehicle, check out the site yourself and research it.