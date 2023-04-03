Water quality notice issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley system

Photo: Colin Dacre Rose Valley Reservoir

It is one of the surest signs of spring for many West Kelowna residents.

A water quality advisory was been issued for the Lakeview-Rose Valley water service area due to conditions in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Spring runoff has increased turbidity in the reservoir, which impacts the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe and free alternative source of drinking water.

An interactive map of West Kelowna water service areas is here.

Watermain flushing is also taking place within the water system. Crews are moving around and certain neighbourhoods may be asked to conserve water between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. More info on the watermain flushing is here.

The City of West Kelowna is in the process of building a new water treatment plant for the Lakeview-Rose Valley system that will eliminate seasonal water quality notices. Due to construction delays, it's now not expected to be complete until the fall.