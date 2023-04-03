Lady Gaga causes surge in orders for West Kelowna handbag designer

Photo: Kilner Goods Lady Gaga was spotted carrying a bag similar to this one made by Nicole Loewen on the set of the Joker sequel.

Call it the Gaga effect.

West Kelowna designer Nicole Loewen is scrambling to keep up with surging demand after Lady Gaga was spotted with one of her recycled leather bags.

An image of the singer and fashion icon was posted on Instagram, showing her carrying the 70s-inspired, boho bag with a chevron design on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux, the Joker 2 movie. Gaga has been cast as Harley Quinn in the sequel.

The fan Instagram account noted that “Costume designer @arianaphillips is rummaging smaller labels and Etsy sellers for Harley’s rougher looks”.

Nicole Loewen, the founder of Kilner Goods, says she found out when she was tagged in the post.

“She tagged me and I was like, wow!”

Lowen says the costume designer found her on Etsy and somehow the bag ended up on the movie set. She’s certainly feeling the effects of Lady Gaga’s influence on the fashion world.

“It’s already been a little nutso,” says Lowen. “I’m busy all of a sudden. It doubled my Instagram followers at least and I’ve got lots of bag orders and custom bag orders.”

She makes the bags from leather jackets and furniture that she finds at thrift stores. “I think it’s great to be able to turn something old and sorta ugly into something new and unique,” adds Loewen.

She doesn’t have any staff, it’s just her doing everything, so she has a lot of work stacking up.

“I’m trying to get everything organized so I can get these customs done. I make for shops too. It’s a lot at the moment but it’s doable.”

You can find her bags at Funktional in downtown Kelowna, Kelico Clothing in Vernon, Wild Craft Mercantile in Salmon Arm, Love Making Designs in Revelstoke, and through Etsy.