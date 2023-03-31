Developer sues City of West Kelowna over infrastructure work

Photo: Google Street View - May 2021 Looking down Gosset Road from Elliott Road in May 2021.

A developer is suing the City of West Kelowna for nearly $300,000, the second lawsuit filed over the extension of Gosset Road.

The lawsuit filed this week in Vancouver by WestUrban Developments and Elliott Road Limited Partnership is related to a pair of apartment buildings constructed at 3641 Elliott Road.

The civil claim alleges the city imposed certain infrastructure work requirements—road, water, sewer and drainage— as a condition of approval of the project in 2018.

During construction, the city approached the developer and asked them to perform additional infrastructure on Gosset and Elliott Roads. The lawsuit alleges the developer and city reached a deal in 2019, and the developer “incurred the associated costs” of the additional work.

On March 31, 2021, Elliott Road LP sent an invoice to the city for $291,534 that remains unpaid to this day. The lawsuit claims the city has an obligation to pay the developer “for the service” provided to it.

“The city has been unjustly enriched by the additional works and WestUrban and Elliott Road LP and suffered corresponding deprivation,” the lawsuit claims.

None of the claims in the lawsuit have been argued in court. The City of West Kelowna has 21 to file a response.

Adjacent developer Ironclad Developments took the city to court in 2021 over $750,000 in infrastructure charges the municipality forced upon the builder that the city used to build Gosset Road between Eilliott and Brown roads.

WestUrban and Elliott Road LP became involved in that lawsuit and were added as respondents to the case in March 2022. Ironclad opposed having the two additional parties involved in the suit.

In the most recent court filing on the Ironclad Developments lawsuit in September 2022, WestUrban and Elliott Road LP argued that the city’s decision to impose the charges on Ironclad was reasonable.

The City of West Kelowna had taken the funds collected from Ironclad and paid them to WestUrban and Elliott Road LP under a “latecomer agreement.”

Latecomer agreements are used by municipalities to fund infrastructure required to support development. An initial developer pays for the costs of infrastructure improvements up front and subsequent developers who benefit from that work within 15 years must pay for a portion of the work in the form of latecomer fees.

The Ironclad development and WestUrban development are across Gosset Road from each other.