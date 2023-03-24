West Kelowna ReStore celebrating 10th anniversary

Photo: file photo

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is gearing up for a weekend of celebration as the West Kelowna ReStore approaches its 10th anniversary.

Festivities kick off when the doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, and will include a variety of activities such as 50/50 raffles, hourly store prizes, a charity BBQ by donation with cake, and the "pluck a duck" discount for all ReStore customers.

The West Kelowna ReStore, located at 1793 Ross Road, has played a vital role in constructing 17 secure and dependable homes in the Central Okanagan for hardworking families since its opening in the spring of 2013. In that time, the store has accepted more than 80,000 donations from community organizations and individuals, all of whom have helped improve the lives of 20 families currently participating in Habitat's homeownership program.

Over the last 10 years, Habitat's four ReStores located throughout the Central Okanagan have diverted more than 20 million pounds of reusable goods from local landfills. The stores not only allocate their net revenues to build affordable homes but also recycle, reuse, and resell gently used and new building materials and home items at a fraction of the regular retail cost.

The West Kelowna ReStore's anniversary celebration will honor the tireless work of its volunteers, the generosity of its donors, and the significant impact it has made in the lives of families in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing. For more information click here.