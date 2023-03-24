West Kelowna grass fire doused with minor damage to one home

Photo: Jordan Hagloff

UPDATE: 7:19 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Lionel Bateman said crews were able to extinguish a grass fire 2100 block of Shamrock Drive with minor damage now reported to one home.

ORIGINAL: 6:39 p.m.

Heavy smoke filled the air in West Kelowna early Friday evening after a grass fire spread into the hedges of a home off of Ensign Way and Shamrock Drive.

Assistant Fire Chief Lionel Bateman said the call came in for a small grass fire before 6 p.m.

"The wind picked up pretty quick as soon as the crews got here, it started working its way down," he said. "Some of the houses were at risk at one point but our crews got water on it quick. We were able to make sure no houses were damaged."

Crews are in the mop-up stage and the fire is under investigation.

As one of the first larger grass fires sparked this spring, Bateman is urging residents to be careful in the dry conditions.

"Right now with the snow melt, down below here being gone, our grasses are really dry. So until things start to green up we are in a real risky spot. So everybody's got to be really careful right now with that."

Photo: Contributed