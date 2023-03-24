Construction to begin next month on extension of Boucherie Rd multi-use pathway

Photo: Contributed

Construction crews will be out next month to begin the extension of the Boucherie Road multi-use pathway.

This next portion of improvements to Boucherie Road will stretch from Ogden to Green Bay roads once complete.

Work is expected to include creating a 2.4 kilometre multi-use pathway along with road upgrades, bike lanes, crosswalks, curb and gutter as well as improvements to drainage and lighting.

The corner of Boucherie and Montigny will also be realigned in order to address safety concerns by "softening the curve of the roadway."

Along with on-street work, the project will also include off-street work which will include creating a multi-use path along the Hatch Winery frontage and through Quails' Gate property tying into Green Bay Road.

According to information prepared for Tuesday's council meeting, construction on the project will be done over four phases in order to lessen the impact on on motorists, residents and businesses.

The first phase will begin work on the section of Boucherie between Montigny and Gregory roads the week of April 17.

That section of work, which will include single lane alternating traffic, is slated for completion in June.

The second phase will complete the section between Ogden and Montigny. This will require a full weekday shutdown of that section of Boucherie between mid June and late August.

The road will be accessible evenings and weekends.

Sometime after the Labour Day long weekend, work will begin along the section of road in front of Quails' Gate Winery south of Sunnyside Road.

That work is expected to take about six weeks and will result in single lane alternating traffic.

Off-street work along the Hatch frontage and through Quails' Gate property is scheduled to begin sometime later this month. That work is expected to take about three-and-a-half months to complete.

BC General Contracting was awarded the $2.557 million contract for all on-street work. Off-street construction to be undertaken by city crews is valued at about $600,000.

The total cost of the project is pegged at $3.7 million.

The city is anticipating $500,000 in grant funding from the province and will investigate other grant opportunities to lower the cost to taxpayers.

When finally complete the project will connect Boucherie Road with the waterfront and West Kelowna Wine Trail.

Engineering manager Rob Hillis, in a report to council, says the contract for on street portions of the project