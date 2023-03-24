Two arrested after police chase ends in West Kelowna

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

What began as reports of thefts of vehicles in the Carmi area of Penticton ended with two individuals in custody following a dramatic chase through the streets of Glenrosa.

Kelowna RCMP say events began Friday morning with reports of people stealing several vehicles in multiple South Okanagan jurisdictions.

Police say officers were able to locate one of the stolen vehicles in Penticton. They say they were able to use "covert tactics" to follow the suspects until they were able to "safely conduct a vehicle stop" and arrest the two individuals.

Residential surveillance footage from a home on McIver Road in Glenrosa shows three police vehicles in pursuit of the white pickup truck.

Pictures show the truck crashed into a ditch at the bottom of a small embankment.

Neither suspect was reportedly injured.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The two remain in custody awaiting their next court date.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

Home security footage provided to Castanet show what appears to be a police chase in Glenrosa.

The video captured on McIver Road shows police chasing a white pickup truck in both directions down the road.

The vehicle damaged in the incident has since been cleared and police are no longer in the neighbourhood, according to a Castanet reporter at the scene.

Police have suggested the incident in Glenrosa is not related to a heavy police response travelling down Highway 97 to the South Okanagan.

ORIGINAL 11:25 a.m.

Numerous RCMP vehicles are said to be involved in an incident in the McIver Road area of West Kelowna.

According to a witness in the area, police were seen chasing a white pickup on McIver.

Peter, who didn't want his last name used, says he believes the vehicle rammed another vehicle, although that has not yet been confirmed by RCMP.

Another witness said he heard a loud bang in the area.

