RCMP vehicles involved in what appears to be a chase in Glenrosa

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

Home security footage provided to Castanet show what appears to be a police chase in Glenrosa.

The video captured on McIver Road shows police chasing a white pickup truck in both directions down the road.

The vehicle damaged in the incident has since been cleared and police are no longer in the neighbourhood, according to a Castanet reporter at the scene.

This story will be updated as more is known.

Police have suggested the incident in Glenrosa is not related to a heavy police response travelling down Highway 97 to the South Okanagan.

ORIGINAL 11:25 a.m.

Numerous RCMP vehicles are said to be involved in an incident in the McIver Road area of West Kelowna.

According to a witness in the area, police were seen chasing a white pickup on McIver.

Peter, who didn't want his last name used, says he believes the vehicle rammed another vehicle, although that has not yet been confirmed by RCMP.

Another witness said he heard a loud bang in the area.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment.

A reporter is heading to the scene.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.