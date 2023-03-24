Totally Twain will kick off the 2023 edition of Westside Daze

Photo: Contributed

With apologies to Shania Twain, "they're having a party - a party for you!"

West Kelowna will once again usher in summer with its three day celebration, Westside Daze the weekend of July 7 to 9.

And Shania, or at least her music will be front and centre when festivities get underway.

Totally Twain, billed as the best Shania Twain tribute performer, will kick off the weekend Friday, July 7.

Rann Berry's Soul of Motown will highlight musical entertainment Saturday evening. The evening closes with the Kinshira fire show and fireworks off the shores of Gellatly Bay.

The three day festival takes place in an around Memorial Park with kids days activities, Thrash Wrestling and music by the Regals throughout the day Saturday.

Food and merchandise vendors will also set up on the Memorial Park field throughout the weekend.

Shooting Star Amusements will also set up their midway again this year.

Saturday activities follow the annual Westside Daze parade through the streets of downtown West Kelowna.

Westside Daze concludes Sunday morning July 9 with the Community Worship Celebration and the Lions Club pancake breakfast.

As always, activities and musical performances at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre are totally free.

Anyone looking to participate in this years events including the kids fair, market vendors, concession vendors parade participants and more can find an application form please see the application form the Westside Daze website.