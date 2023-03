Photo: Dave Stewart

A row of cedars went up in flames overnight in West Kelowna.

The fire happened about 1:20 a.m., off Old Okanagan Highway.

Neighbours believe the fire may have been set deliberately and called the fire department.

There's no word yet from West Kelowna Fire Rescue on what may have caused the blaze or if anyone was injured the incident.

We'll have more details as they become available.