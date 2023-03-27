Grizzli Winery celebrates Easter with activities for the whole family

Photo: (via Shutterstock)

Grizzli Winery is inviting the whole family to celebrate Easter together.

On April 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Grizzli will be opening their doors to the public with a number of kid-friendly events.

Families are encouraged to roam the winery grounds in search of easter eggs and prizes hidden throughout the vineyard and estate property.

Participants will also be able to join the fun inside tasting room for Easter-themed indoor activities for the kids and wine tastings for the parents.

The Easter egg hunt will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the vineyard, followed by indoor activities inside the tasting room from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

More information can be found here.