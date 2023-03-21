209557
West Kelowna  

Open burning scheduled for West Kelowna's Goats Peak area

Open burning at Goats Peak

- | Story: 417215

A special burn permit has been issued for West Kelowna’s Goats Peak area

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has issued the open burn permit to Emil Anderson for the area located at 4000 Shoreline Boulevard, where construction is currently underway.

Smoke will be seen coming from the area off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange when the permitted burning begins later this week.

Under Regional District of Central Okanagan and West Kelowna Fire Rescue bylaws, all eligible property owners looking to openly burn product must first acquire an open burning permit.

The fire chief must first issue a permit to a qualified property, with all burning happening between Oct. 1 and April 30.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
199702


205703


Real Estate
4778299
#7-2095 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details




210976


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dipper
Dipper Kelowna SPCA >




210767


TheTango.net
Crazy cars

Crazy cars

Galleries | March 21, 2023

Tom Brady focuses on his kids after retirement

Showbiz | March 21, 2023

Voice actor prank!

Must Watch | March 21, 2023

Born for the stage

Must Watch | March 21, 2023

Online shopping fails

Galleries | March 21, 2023


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
206177
210155