Open burning scheduled for West Kelowna's Goats Peak area

Photo: Google Maps The Goats Peak area of West Kelowna.

A special burn permit has been issued for West Kelowna’s Goats Peak area

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has issued the open burn permit to Emil Anderson for the area located at 4000 Shoreline Boulevard, where construction is currently underway.

Smoke will be seen coming from the area off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange when the permitted burning begins later this week.

Under Regional District of Central Okanagan and West Kelowna Fire Rescue bylaws, all eligible property owners looking to openly burn product must first acquire an open burning permit.

The fire chief must first issue a permit to a qualified property, with all burning happening between Oct. 1 and April 30.