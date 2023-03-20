Wilson's Landing looking for new firefighter recruits

Photo: RDCO

Wilson's Landing Fire Department is looking for new recruits this spring.

The fire department is looking for candidates between the ages of 19 and 65 who are in good physical shape.

Members of the fire department must live within eight kilometres of Station 42 at 2396 Westside Road North.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend an information session at Station 42 on April 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Application packages and recruitment information will be available during the session or you can download the information here.

Benefits of attending the recruitment session include:

Get involved in helping your neighbours by becoming a paid-on-call firefighter

Learn about the department’s firefighting, fire prevention and first medical response programs

See department firefighting apparatus and take the opportunity to speak with serving firefighters and officers

Interviews will take place April 4 to 7 and training will be provided to the successful applicants.