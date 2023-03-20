West Kelowna fire Department on the scene of a large RV fire in Shannon Woods

An RV is destroyed and two neighbouring homes are damaged after a large fire on Shannon Woods Crescent.

The fire started just after 9 a.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is expected to be on the scene for several hours.

Castanet's Colin Dacre says crews are continuing to put out hot spot and flames are still visible.

The damage to the two neighbouring properties are unknown at this time as well as the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL: 9:24 a.m.

A large plume of smoke is visible across West Kelowna.

A resident of Shannon Lake Road tells Castanet the fire appears to be in the Tallus Ridge area.

The smoke reportedly started just after 9 a.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.