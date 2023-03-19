More partial road closures expected due to West Kelowna water main installation

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The water main construction work in West Kelowna continues next week, with partial road closures expected on Westlake and Menu roads.

Next week's construction work will continue the city's water main installation efforts, to connect residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Beginning Monday, March 20, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect on Westlake Road from Horizon Drive to West Kelowna Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The traffic disruptions will remain in place through until April 26.

On Tuesday, March 21, traffic will be limited on Menu and Ourtoland Roads weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule of closures can be found here.

“Crews have completed rock hammering work ahead of schedule and will transition to installing pipe,” the City of West Kelowna says in a press release.

“Once this section is complete, crews will continue construction on Ourtoland and Ogden Roads, where alternative traffic plans will be used.”

This construction work has been coordinated to coincide with spring break, when traffic volumes are reduced in the area.