Glenrosa Residents Association builds new board of directors

Photo: GRA

The Glenrosa Residents Association has announced its new board of directors for 2023.

Comprised by a group of dedicated volunteers, the new board is set to begin promoting and supporting the interests of the residents belonging to the Glenrosa community, with the purpose to improve quality of life.

New GRA president Jared Franczak will lead the board, and is said to bring a natural leadership, ambition and passion for Glenrosa to the position.

"I am honoured to lead the GRA as we work to promote and enhance the quality of life for our residents. Our new board of directors is committed to working collaboratively with our community partners to address the challenges facing our community," said Franczak.

Previously a paid membership, the goal is to reach 1,500 members by the end of the year, making the first order of business for the new board of directors to eliminate the fee altogether.

"We collectively agreed it was going against our goal of attracting and retaining members, and managing it was ultimately taking away from our volunteers' time better spent working towards our community's initiatives."

The new board of directors is made up of nine people, including Jared, Janice Liu, Marni Murray, Carmen Harris, Dustin Herbst, Allison Franczak, Dan and Lisa Goy and Dorothy Thompson.

The first event for the association is being planned and include a community garage sale in June with a BBQ to follow.