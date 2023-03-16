Province granted injunction to keep man away from West Kelowna offices

Photo: CrimeStoppers Dylan Anthony Choquette

The provincial government has succeeded in getting a court order to keep a repeat offender from its social services office in West Kelowna.

Late last year, the B.C. government sued Dylan Anthony Choquette for creating “substantial safety concerns” at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction office on Hoskins Road.

The facility distributes income assistance and helps individuals in need of support.

The lawsuit claimed Choquette has been blocking the entrance, hitting doors and windows, entering to yell at staff, carrying weapons while nearby and pushing and making physical contact with staff.

Last month, BC Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton granted an injunction ordering Choquette to stay away.

The injunction, which will remain in place until Jan. 30, 2024, prohibits Choquette from being within 50 metres of the office or from communicating with its staff. He is also banned from possessing weapons.

The injunction can only be waived with the permission of a manager within the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.