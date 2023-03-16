West Kelowna crews to start watermain flushing March 21

Photo: Contributed City of West Kelowna crews carry out watermain flushing

In a few day, West Kelowna city crews will begin watermain flushing in neighbourhoods in the Rose Valley water service area.

The project will start Tuesday, March 21, and will require isolated precautionary water quality advisories.

Watermain flushing is required to remove sediment from the water source that has accumulated in the distribution system. This is accomplished by flushing water at high velocities through fire hydrants to force water through the system.

Watermain flushing will be carried out between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, with the schedule subject to change. Information on schedules and local water advisories can be found here.

To help residents know when flushing is happening in their areas, crews will post signs and residents may hear and observe activity at a nearby hydrant.

The annual maintenance program will begin in the greater Rose Valley water service area, which includes the Lakeview, West Kelowna Estates, and Sunnyside and Pritchard Systems.

The work is happening in advance of connecting residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, which is being commissioned later this year.

During flushing, residents may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration.

Any disruption should be brief and only occur while mains in the area are being flushed.

During precautionary water quality advisories, it is recommended that the elderly, children, and anyone with compromised immunity use water brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or find an alternative safe source of water.