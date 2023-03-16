Street sweepers roll onto West Kelowna streets starting March 20

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Spring street sweeping on residential roads is set to get underway Monday in West Kelowna.

Crews will start in the Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak areas next week. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 5 in Bear Creek.

Residents are asked to watch for No Parking signs in their neighbourhood. Park off street during the days that sweepers will be in your area so that they can clear away as much sand and gravel as possible.

You can sweep debris off the sidewalk and onto the street in front of your home, but the City of West Kelowna asks residents not to pile it up because that slows the sweepers’ progress.

Machines will be out from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and some Saturdays during the spring cleanup.

Some crews have already been busy clearing bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial roads.

Here is the anticipated schedule, but note it depends on the weather and availability of equipment.

Week of March 20 – Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak

March 27 to 30 – South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay

March 31 to April 4 – Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma

April 4 to 5 – Boucherie Centre

April 6 to 10 – West Kelowna Estates

April 11 to 13 – Rose Valley

April 14 to 20 – Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, and Tallus Ridge

April 21 to 25 – Smith Creek

April 26 to May 2 – Glenrosa

May 3 – Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park

May 4 – Upper Glenrosa

May 5 – Bear Creek

Updates on the street sweeping schedule will be posted on the city’s website.