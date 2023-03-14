Explosive disposal unit called to West Kelowna

Photo: Madison Erhardt

The RCMP's provincial bomb squad was called in to investigate after police in West Kelowna stumbled upon what looked like potentially explosive materials during an investigation.

The incident started as a response to a man-in-crisis call at a home on Churchill Rd. on the night of March 13.

RCMP say the man was safely apprehended and transported to Kelowna General Hospital for assessment.

During the course of their investigation, officers located some potentially volatile materials that required consultation with the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit. It was determined the Lower Mainland-based team would attend to assist with the safe disposal of the concerning items.

“The RCMP’s number one priority is public safety which also includes the officers themselves. When anyone encounters materials that are potentially hazardous or volatile, consultation must be had with experts in these kinds of matters to eliminate risks when handling them,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Della-Paolera says they do not believe this call is related to the discovery of a pipe bomb on Feb. 27 at the side of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

"There is no further public safety concerns. This incident is still being investigated with no further details for release at this time," he added.