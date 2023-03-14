Westside wastewater treatment plant to stink more than usual this month

Photo: City of West Kelowna

More odours than normal may be noticeable in the area around the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant later this week.



Starting Friday, March 17 until approximately March 28, new filter material will be installed in the biofilter at the facility off Gellatly Road in West Kelowna.

Wastewater treatment plants commonly use an open-bed biofilter to treat smelly air collected throughout the wastewater treatment process.

Once the biofilter is replaced, there may be periods of additional odour as it takes a few days to get the new material up to performance.



The material was last replaced in spring 2021.



The regional district says they apologize for any short-term inconvenience the work may cause and will complete it as quickly as possible.

In 2022, the facility received and treated approximately 11.6 million litres of wastewater each day from businesses and households in West Kelowna, Peachland and Westbank First Nation lands.