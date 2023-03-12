Water line construction to start in West Kelowna's Sunnyside

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Water main construction related to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna is moving to Sunnyside next week.

Crews will begin work to install the next phase of connecting neighbourhoods to the under-construction plant.

Beginning Monday, a portion of Menu Road and Ourtoland Road will be closed to vehicle traffic, but pedestrians will maintain access. A thru-traffic schedule will be in effect during weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The road closure will be required to allow crews to complete excavation work as quickly and as safely as possible. This schedule of construction is weather dependent.

Drivers are asked to slow down and follow the directions of traffic control workers. Speed control will be in effect by traffic control, with slow down messaging along the detour route.