Contractor making improvements to Westside Rd.

Photo: Emil Anderson Construction

The northbound lane of Westside Rd. will be closed for a month for planned road improvements starting next week.

Emil Anderson Construction will be doing the work to complete offsite infrastructure improvements along the road.

"We plan on closing the northbound lane of Westside Rd. between Old Ferry Wharf Rd. and Bear Creek Rd. for 24 hours a day between the dates of March 15 and April 14, with alternating traffic on the open southbound lane," says Craig Sinclair with Emil Anderson.