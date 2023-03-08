West Kelowna nurse suspended for accessing person's medical records, sending harassing texts

Photo: Pexels - file photo

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended for 10 weeks for accessing a person's confidential medical records and sending them harassing texts.

According to a consent agreement recently published by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, Nancy Brocker has voluntarily agreed to the 10-week suspension and further education in ethics, stemming from incidents in January and February 2022.

The college says Brocker “breached patient privacy by accessing the medical records of an individual with whom she had no care relationship or work-related purpose.”

She then used “confidential and sensitive information in the individual's medical records” to send the person “harassing” text messages.

The college did not disclose the nature of the text messages.

The college's Inquiry Committee notes that the consent agreement will “protect the public.”

Over the past year, three other Okanagan nurses faced disciplinary measures for illegally accessing medical health records.